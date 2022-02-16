Cresco Labs Hires Megan Kulick As Senior Vice President For Investor Relations

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has appointed Megan Kulick to the role of senior vice president of investor relations.

“Megan’s experience in the cannabis industry paired with a long and successful career at some of the most prestigious banks and investment managers makes her the perfect fit as the industry evolves and begins to attract more institutional capital,” stated Dennis Olis, Cresco Labs’ CFO.

“While searching for a new head of IR, Megan’s name was consistently the first recommendation from analysts and institutional investors. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team.”

Kulick has over 20 years of experience in investor relations, equity research and portfolio management at bulge bracket U.S. banks and cannabis multi-state operators. Most recently, she led investor relations for AYR Wellness Inc. Prior to that, Kulick held several senior positions, including the role of senior vice president at PIMCO, director at Merrill Lynch, and VP at JPMorgan Chase.

