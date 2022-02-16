Medical-Grade Cannabis Developer Canonic Appoints Ex-SEO At Israeli Ministry Of Health To Its Board
Medical-grade cannabis developer Canonic Ltd., and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), announced that professor Itamar Grotto will be joining its board of directors.
Grotto, former associate director general at the Israeli ministry of health, was responsible for the medicalization reform of cannabis in Israel and oversaw the Israeli medical cannabis agency. He was also the director of Israel's public health services and a member of the executive board of the WHO, on behalf of the state of Israel.
The addition of Grotto to Canonic's board is expected to support key objectives of the company, including the development and commercialization of medical cannabis products targeting specific indications under Canonic's Precise program.
Grotto stated, "After many years of professional and regulatory work with the medical cannabis industry in both Israel and worldwide, I am very pleased to join Canonic, a company that has the potential to bring better products to cannabis patients. Recognizing that the cannabis plant offers significant medicinal advantages, I believe Canonic's exacting approach to the plant's genetics for medical indications is unique and important to the field as a whole. I look forward to contributing my experience in the field of health and medicines in order to advance Canonic's strategy and vision."
Arnon Heyman, CEO of Canonic added, "On behalf of the entire team, I welcome professor Itamar Grotto to Canonic. I am very proud that professor Grotto accepted our invitation to join our board and believe he will be invaluable in advancing our vision and bringing us to our next stage of development."
Photo: Courtesy of Canonic
