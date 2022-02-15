QQQ
Tilray CEO Irwin Simon To Give Keynote At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In April

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 12:31 pm
Benzinga, a financial news and data company announced that Irwin Simon, CEO of cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) will deliver the keynote speech at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, to be held on April 20 and April 21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Jason Raznick, Benzinga's founder and CEO. "We're particularly excited about Irwin's keynote, as he will share his wealth of knowledge and experience with our attendees."

The event will feature traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations as well as investor and celebrity appearances, all of which will take place at the hotel's large exhibit space to better facilitate networking opportunities.

Renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, April's Cannabis Capital Conference returns with an extraordinary edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here.

Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in Benzinga in October, in a deal valued at $300 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Benzinga

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Markets General

