Medical Marijuana's Subsidiary Kannaway Reveals Record Revenue Month For South Africa And Japan Divisions

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway achieved its largest revenue month in the company’s history in its Japan and South Africa divisions in January 2022.

“Being able to achieve four best revenue months in a row in the Japan market has been both a great way to end 2021 and an inspiring way to start 2022,” Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder stated. “Now that we’ve reached this milestone in South Africa as well, we anticipate that both regions will be major market areas for us this year and beyond.”

According to Business Insider Africa, Africa’s cannabis industry is projected to grow beyond a $7 billion valuation by 2023. Reach and Markets highlights that the Asia-Pacific market is also expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Price Action

Medical Marijuana shares traded 0.60% higher at $0.0167 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.