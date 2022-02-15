QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1894.89
38184.28
-4.73%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Medical Marijuana's Subsidiary Kannaway Reveals Record Revenue Month For South Africa And Japan Divisions

byNina Zdinjak
February 15, 2022 11:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medical Marijuana's Subsidiary Kannaway Reveals Record Revenue Month For South Africa And Japan Divisions

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway achieved its largest revenue month in the company’s history in its Japan and South Africa divisions in January 2022.

“Being able to achieve four best revenue months in a row in the Japan market has been both a great way to end 2021 and an inspiring way to start 2022,” Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder stated. “Now that we’ve reached this milestone in South Africa as well, we anticipate that both regions will be major market areas for us this year and beyond.”

According to Business Insider Africa, Africa’s cannabis industry is projected to grow beyond a $7 billion valuation by 2023. Reach and Markets highlights that the Asia-Pacific market is also expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Price Action

Medical Marijuana shares traded 0.60% higher at $0.0167 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

 
 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that the company’s CFO Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the company’s president.  read more
Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that its subsidiary Kannaway has opened a new office and warehouse in South Africa. read more
Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), a publicly-traded cannabis company in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Kannaway® has opened a new office and warehouse in Warsaw, Poland.The new 7,771 square foot warehouse is strategically positioned near the Warsaw airport and city read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

MediPharm Labs Announces Board Shake-Up CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced changes to its board of directors Tuesday. read more