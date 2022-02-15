QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1727.51
38351.66
-4.31%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Cannabis Retail Software Platform Treez Reports 82% Revenue Growth YoY

byNina Zdinjak
February 15, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Retail Software Platform Treez Reports 82% Revenue Growth YoY

Seed-to-sale and cannabis retail software platform Treez highlighted its 2021 results, reflecting revenue growth, expansion in new markets, and proven delivery of impressive increases in both sales and profit margin for customers from its flagship solutions.

Annual recurring revenue grew 82% from the year prior. The Treez platform increased its strong market penetration as adoption from retail dispensaries grew by over 62% year over year, while serving 5 million unique end consumers.

"Treez's impressive growth is a direct result of how our platform is helping customers grow their businesses," John Yang, CEO, Treez stated. "Our customers have consistently reported that our solutions are driving tangible and high-value business benefits. This proven value is why Treez has earned the reputation as the cannabis market's most innovative and comprehensive cloud commerce platform. Our mission continues to focus on helping retail dispensaries succeed."

Recent Milestones

  • TreezPay, fully-integrated cannabis payment processing solution to offer three cashless payment options for retail dispensaries: ACH, Pin/Debit and cashless ATM, delivered over a 25% increase in monthly sales revenue for customers who implemented one of the cashless payment options.
  • Customers who adopted AskTreez, a data analytics platform for real-time business and operational insights, saw an average 33% increase in monthly profit margin.
  • SellTreez, a cloud commerce platform with point-of-sale, inventory management and omnichannel sales functionality, continued to be the market-leading platform in volume of transactions in California, the largest cannabis market in the U.S.
  • Generated an estimated 2 billion API calls to Treez's innovative and scalable open API platform, driven by enhancements and integrations across several key product lines including cashless payments, e-commerce, loyalty, delivery, accounting, and marketing.
  • Completed an initial $32 million series C funding round with new investors to help fuel sales growth, innovate and enhance functionality in its platform for single-store and multi-store operators, develop new payment solutions to facilitate safe and efficient transactions, and deliver advanced capabilities in market data and business insights for brands and manufacturers.
     

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Cronos Q3 Revenue Grows 79% YoY To $20.4M, Audit Committee Completes Evaluation

Cronos Q3 Revenue Grows 79% YoY To $20.4M, Audit Committee Completes Evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX:CRON) announced its 2021 third-quarter business results, revealing net revenue of $20.4 million, compared to $11.4 million in the same period of 2020. read more
Will Aleafia Reach Its Revenue Goals With Convertible Debt Being 'Pushed Back'? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q4 Earnings

Will Aleafia Reach Its Revenue Goals With Convertible Debt Being 'Pushed Back'? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q4 Earnings

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTC: ALEAF) reported its financial results this week for the three and 12 months ended Dec 31, revealing quarterly revenue of $8.8 m read more
Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced its entry into an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. read more
Field Trip Health Posts 330% YoY Increase In Q3 Revenue

Field Trip Health Posts 330% YoY Increase In Q3 Revenue

Psychedelics company Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP) (NASDAQ: FTRP) reported its third fiscal quarter 2022 results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and provided a business update. read more