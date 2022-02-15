Cannabis Retail Software Platform Treez Reports 82% Revenue Growth YoY

Seed-to-sale and cannabis retail software platform Treez highlighted its 2021 results, reflecting revenue growth, expansion in new markets, and proven delivery of impressive increases in both sales and profit margin for customers from its flagship solutions.

Annual recurring revenue grew 82% from the year prior. The Treez platform increased its strong market penetration as adoption from retail dispensaries grew by over 62% year over year, while serving 5 million unique end consumers.

"Treez's impressive growth is a direct result of how our platform is helping customers grow their businesses," John Yang, CEO, Treez stated. "Our customers have consistently reported that our solutions are driving tangible and high-value business benefits. This proven value is why Treez has earned the reputation as the cannabis market's most innovative and comprehensive cloud commerce platform. Our mission continues to focus on helping retail dispensaries succeed."

Recent Milestones