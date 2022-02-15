Cannabis Retail Software Platform Treez Reports 82% Revenue Growth YoY
Seed-to-sale and cannabis retail software platform Treez highlighted its 2021 results, reflecting revenue growth, expansion in new markets, and proven delivery of impressive increases in both sales and profit margin for customers from its flagship solutions.
Annual recurring revenue grew 82% from the year prior. The Treez platform increased its strong market penetration as adoption from retail dispensaries grew by over 62% year over year, while serving 5 million unique end consumers.
"Treez's impressive growth is a direct result of how our platform is helping customers grow their businesses," John Yang, CEO, Treez stated. "Our customers have consistently reported that our solutions are driving tangible and high-value business benefits. This proven value is why Treez has earned the reputation as the cannabis market's most innovative and comprehensive cloud commerce platform. Our mission continues to focus on helping retail dispensaries succeed."
Recent Milestones
- TreezPay, fully-integrated cannabis payment processing solution to offer three cashless payment options for retail dispensaries: ACH, Pin/Debit and cashless ATM, delivered over a 25% increase in monthly sales revenue for customers who implemented one of the cashless payment options.
- Customers who adopted AskTreez, a data analytics platform for real-time business and operational insights, saw an average 33% increase in monthly profit margin.
- SellTreez, a cloud commerce platform with point-of-sale, inventory management and omnichannel sales functionality, continued to be the market-leading platform in volume of transactions in California, the largest cannabis market in the U.S.
- Generated an estimated 2 billion API calls to Treez's innovative and scalable open API platform, driven by enhancements and integrations across several key product lines including cashless payments, e-commerce, loyalty, delivery, accounting, and marketing.
- Completed an initial $32 million series C funding round with new investors to help fuel sales growth, innovate and enhance functionality in its platform for single-store and multi-store operators, develop new payment solutions to facilitate safe and efficient transactions, and deliver advanced capabilities in market data and business insights for brands and manufacturers.
