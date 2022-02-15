Cannabis and hemp producer One World Products, Inc. (OTC:OWPC) appointed Timothy Woods as the company’s chief financial officer. Woods will focus on continuing the build-out of a best-in-class financial team as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions.

“Timothy possesses an impeccable record of success with both domestic and international Fortune 500 organizations and has acted as an influential advisor to executive management, boards of directors and investors throughout his career,” stated Isiah Thomas, One World’s executive chairman and CEO. “Timothy’s relationships in the automotive industry will complement our recently announced partnership with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and support opportunities for additional partnerships in this sector in the future.”

“One World Products is an organization with a people-centric, performance-driven culture of engagement, accountability, and excellence,” stated Woods. “I believe there is significant opportunity to leverage the momentum created with Stellantis and look forward to working closely with the team to continue identifying new avenues within the auto industry and beyond to help reduce our collective carbon footprint, while creating new opportunities for black-owned businesses in new geographies and beyond the company’s current relationships.”

Woods previously served as director of business development and general sales manager for Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), which he joined to gain customer-facing management experience and to broaden his sales expertise.

Photo: Courtesy of One World Products