1933 Industries Announces Board Changes

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 8:00 am
Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF) announced the resignation of Mark Baynes from its board of directors.

The company wishes to thank Mr. Baynes for his valuable contributions over the past three years.

The Vancouver-based company simultaneously announced the appointment of Ranson K. Shepherd to its board of directors.

Shepherd brings enterprise level proficiency in developing and executing strategies for operating and scaling businesses, by providing process and data driven management, planning, and business development solutions.

During his career, he has led several fundraising rounds raising over $100 million in venture capital to finance multiple cannabis companies nationwide.

He has also brought to market some of the most valued brands in the industry and is a co-founder of The Qanvus Group, an infrastructure services and outsourced solutions provider focused specifically on the industrialization of cannabis operations.

Shepherd also participates in numerous Native American ventures providing a wide range of services within the cannabis industry, focusing on bringing employment opportunities and in creating a positive impact in needed communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ranson to the Board" Paul Rosen, chairman and CEO of 1933 Industries, said. "Ranson brings valuable practical experience as an industry professional with a strong reputation as a key player in Las Vegas. With deep roots in cannabis, Ranson is involved with many industry producers at every level, optimizing cultivation and manufacturing with the goal of improving the consumer experience.“

Photo: Courtesy of Rodeo Project Management Software on Unsplash

 

