Medical Cannabis For Skin Conditions: Patients Say Yes, Docs Need More Info, Study Finds

As cannabis products prove to be useful in treating some skin conditions, specialists are calling on clinicians to be aware of the barriers some patients face and suggest they keep up to date with both the science and legal sides of its use, according to a study.

The study, led by Samuel Yeroushalmi, a 4th-year medical student at George Washington University, showed that nearly 89% of adults support the use of medical cannabis to treat skin conditions, but relatively few have actually tried it.

“The continuing and widespread legalization of medical cannabis products (MCPs), which we define here as cannabis or cannabis-derived products which contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or cannabidiol (CBD), has led to unparalleled access for patients/consumers who are interested in its potential therapeutic benefits,” Yeroushalmi and his colleagues wrote. “The field of dermatology is no exception with regards to ongoing research in medical cannabis and its implications in treating inflammatory and neoplastic skin diseases.”

The survey emailed to adults using the SurveyMonkey platform asked participants questions regarding their use of medical cannabis products (MCPs) and the level of physician involvement regarding that use. Of 700 individuals who received the study, 504 completed it.

The use of medical cannabis products was supported by 88.8% of respondents, although only 7% reported having a medical cannabis card.

For treating skin conditions, 55.4% said they approved, while 6.4% said they disapproved and 72.9% said they would be comfortable seeing a dermatologist about MCPs.

Easier In Legal States

Participants who lived in states where cannabis is legal were more likely to have used over-the-counter medical cannabis products for such conditions as acne and psoriasis.

“Though the majority of respondents supported MCP use and would be comfortable seeing a dermatologist that recommended MCPs, it should be noted most respondents had no prior experience with MCPs to treat a skin condition,” the authors wrote. “Among the most common reasons why the respondents did not try MCPs were limited understanding, skepticism, cost and legality obstacles.”

Advice From The Researchers: Dermatologists should be aware of the obstacles their patients face when recommending medical cannabis for skin conditions, said the authors.

“Given the interest in medical cannabis for dermatologic use as shown by this study, it is important for dermatologists to stay up-to-date with the scientific and legal landscapes in order to best serve patient needs,” noted the report published in Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash