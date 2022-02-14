QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-42.64
39931.80
-0.11%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Medical Cannabis For Skin Conditions: Patients Say Yes, Docs Need More Info, Study Finds

byMaureen Meehan
February 14, 2022 3:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medical Cannabis For Skin Conditions: Patients Say Yes, Docs Need More Info, Study Finds

As cannabis products prove to be useful in treating some skin conditions, specialists are calling on clinicians to be aware of the barriers some patients face and suggest they keep up to date with both the science and legal sides of its use, according to a study

The study, led by Samuel Yeroushalmi, a 4th-year medical student at George Washington University, showed that nearly 89% of adults support the use of medical cannabis to treat skin conditions, but relatively few have actually tried it. 

“The continuing and widespread legalization of medical cannabis products (MCPs), which we define here as cannabis or cannabis-derived products which contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or cannabidiol (CBD), has led to unparalleled access for patients/consumers who are interested in its potential therapeutic benefits,” Yeroushalmi and his colleagues wrote. “The field of dermatology is no exception with regards to ongoing research in medical cannabis and its implications in treating inflammatory and neoplastic skin diseases.”

The survey emailed to adults using the SurveyMonkey platform asked participants questions regarding their use of medical cannabis products (MCPs) and the level of physician involvement regarding that use. Of 700 individuals who received the study, 504 completed it. 

The use of medical cannabis products was supported by 88.8% of respondents, although only 7% reported having a medical cannabis card.

For treating skin conditions, 55.4% said they approved, while 6.4% said they disapproved and 72.9% said they would be comfortable seeing a dermatologist about MCPs. 

Easier In Legal States

Participants who lived in states where cannabis is legal were more likely to have used over-the-counter medical cannabis products for such conditions as acne and psoriasis.

“Though the majority of respondents supported MCP use and would be comfortable seeing a dermatologist that recommended MCPs, it should be noted most respondents had no prior experience with MCPs to treat a skin condition,” the authors wrote. “Among the most common reasons why the respondents did not try MCPs were limited understanding, skepticism, cost and legality obstacles.”

Advice From The Researchers: Dermatologists should be aware of the obstacles their patients face when recommending medical cannabis for skin conditions, said the authors. 

“Given the interest in medical cannabis for dermatologic use as shown by this study, it is important for dermatologists to stay up-to-date with the scientific and legal landscapes in order to best serve patient needs,” noted the report published in Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Education Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Olivia Newton-John: Cannabis Essential In Ongoing Battle With Stage-Four Metastatic Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John: Cannabis Essential In Ongoing Battle With Stage-Four Metastatic Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John is enduring her third bout with stage-four metastatic breast cancer. She was initially diagnosed in 1992 and never went into remission until 2013. Several years later, she learned the cancer had spread to her spine. read more
Hawaii Senate Committee Approves Bill To Expand Marijuana Law And Legalize It For All Senior Citizens

Hawaii Senate Committee Approves Bill To Expand Marijuana Law And Legalize It For All Senior Citizens

A Senate committee in Hawaii passed a bill to allow people 65 and older to automatically qualify for medical marijuana, regardless of their condition, reported Marijuana Moment. read more
InterCure To Acquire Israel-Based Medical Cannabis Producer Better For $35M

InterCure To Acquire Israel-Based Medical Cannabis Producer Better For $35M

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR), which is doing business as Canndoc, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd., also known as Better. read more
MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. read more