Cannabis Sales On The Rise Heading Into Super Bowl Sunday...Of Course They Are

Cannabis dispensaries are hopefully stocked up as we get closer to game day. A variety of reports concur that, based on last year’s data and combined with the lifting of many pandemic restrictions, it’s party time this Sunday.

Cannabis sales are expected to rise significantly these two days before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in California at the LVI Super Bowl.

In 2021, sales jumped 33% on the Friday before the Super Bowl and increased by 22% on Saturday, according to marketing technology company Surfside Solutions Inc.

Game Day: On the day of the game, weed sales will naturally dip as people will be glued to their TV screens and hopefully rooting for the Ohio underdogs. It's been 31 years since the Bengals won a playoff game and now they find themselves on the cusp of their first Super Bowl title. Go Bengals!

And then there’s the halftime show, produced in part Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary Blige and a slew of talented backup singers and dancers.

So, will there be weed? Yes, there will be lots of weed consumed in lots of living rooms. However, don't expect to see any cannabis ads during the game.

Alas, Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC took care of that by placing marijuana in the “restricted” category. Maybe next year.

Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on the millions of Americans who choose to consume while watching the day's numerous events, especially those in California where kickoff is at 6:30 ET at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“The Super Bowl being in California may help as well. We tend to see that when events are held in a state with recreational cannabis, you get a large influx of tourists that may be from other states that aren’t fully recreational and we see an uplift from that,” said Surfside co-founder Jon Lowen.