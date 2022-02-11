Amazon's Twitch: Cannabis-Themed Usernames Allowed Under New Policy

Twitch, the popular streaming site owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced new updates for its username policy in an effort to put an end to inappropriate names, highlighting that those with cannabis hinting handles will be allowed.

“We want to make Twitch the kind of place where everybody feels at home,” the company pointed out, adding that “curbing hateful conduct and harassment is a vital part of making Twitch a safe and fun place to spend your time.”

This move seems to be part of Amazon’s support for cannabis legalization, made public last June when the company announced it will stop testing for workplace cannabis use in most positions. Amazon is the parent company of Twitch since it acquired it in 2014 for $970 million, during which time Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was also in talks.

New Policy Highlights

Twitch clarified in updated guidelines that usernames and names created on its platform cannot contain the following:

Breaking the Law, including Terrorism and Child Exploitation

Violence and Threats

Hateful Conduct

Harassment and Sexual Harassment

Unauthorized Sharing of Private Information

Impersonation

Glorification of natural or violent tragedies

Self-Destructive Behavior

References to recreational drugs, hard drugs, and drug abuse, with exceptions for alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana

References to sexual acts, genital, or sexual fluids

Usernames Matter

“They’re your textual avatar in chat and a crucial piece of channel branding for Creators. Usernames are searchable and have site-wide visibility. Given their usage across Twitch channels, we believe they must be held to a universal and higher standard than other places people express themselves — like chat, for instance,” the company pointed out.

Twitch is giving existing members a chance to adjust to the new standards.

“We want Twitch to be safe. We want Twitch to be inclusive. We want Twitch to be a place for positivity," the company concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash