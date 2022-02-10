Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced that the company’s CFO Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the company’s president.

Prior to joining the company, Morrow, who has more than two decades of experience in product development, merchandising and marketing, served as vice president of merchandising and merchandise planning and allocation for Santa Monica-based company, Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC.

He also held leadership positions at Petco Animal Supplies and Pirch, a luxury appliance and plumbing retailer.

Morrow has been with the company since 2018 and has held a variety of executive positions such as president of the company’s subsidiary HempMeds, chief information officer, and chief financial and information officer.

At his new position, he will increase his contributions and lead the company’s global operations.

“Todd has been an integral part of our team over the years,” CEO Blake Schroeder, said. “I am confident that he will continue to excel in the planning and financial aspects of our company, and he will now also ensure that we are able to execute at a high level on those plans.”

