QQQ
+ 8.64
338.85
+ 2.49%
BTC/USD
-426.67
44118.19
-0.96%
DIA
+ 4.24
341.65
+ 1.23%
SPY
+ 6.93
432.09
+ 1.58%
TLT
-1.55
138.08
-1.14%
GLD
-1.72
176.46
-0.98%

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

byJelena Martinovic
February 10, 2022 10:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced that the company’s CFO Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the company’s president. 

Prior to joining the company, Morrow, who has more than two decades of experience in product development, merchandising and marketing, served as vice president of merchandising and merchandise planning and allocation for Santa Monica-based company, Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC.

He also held leadership positions at Petco Animal Supplies and Pirch, a luxury appliance and plumbing retailer.

Morrow has been with the company since 2018 and has held a variety of executive positions such as president of the company’s subsidiary HempMeds, chief information officer, and chief financial and information officer.

At his new position, he will increase his contributions and lead the company’s global operations. 

“Todd has been an integral part of our team over the years,” CEO Blake Schroeder, said. “I am confident that he will continue to excel in the planning and financial aspects of our company, and he will now also ensure that we are able to execute at a high level on those plans.” 

Photo: Courtesy of Oleg Magni from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Markets General

Related Articles

Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that its subsidiary Kannaway has opened a new office and warehouse in South Africa. read more
Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), a publicly-traded cannabis company in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Kannaway® has opened a new office and warehouse in Warsaw, Poland.The new 7,771 square foot warehouse is strategically positioned near the Warsaw airport and city read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MediPharm Labs, Kannaway, Affinor Growers, The Weldon Project

MediPharm Labs Announces Board Shake-Up CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced changes to its board of directors Tuesday. read more
Medical Marijuana Inc's Stock Down On Q3 Results And Slight Revenue Decline

Medical Marijuana Inc's Stock Down On Q3 Results And Slight Revenue Decline

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) reported financial results Wednesday for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. read more