Xebra Granted Trademarks For Its Cannabis Infused Beverage Brands In Latin America

Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) announced that in addition to the trademark grants previously reported in Mexico, Xebra has also been granted trademarks for its cannabis infused beverage brands, in the following Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Peru and Uruguay. Trademarks granted include MADCAP (soft drinks), and the slogan "Crazy Good", HOLAHI (iced teas) and the slogan "It's High Time", HIGHJACK (energy drinks), and the slogan "Enjoy the Trip", VICIOUS CITRUS (lemonades), and the slogan "Lemonade for Renegades", HIGHCASTLE (waters), and the slogan "Drink Like a King", and CONQUER (sports beverage).

The latest grants further Xebra's objective to obtain trademark protection for its unique brands globally, in countries where cannabis legalization or decriminalization has occurred, or is foreseeable.

Additional grants are expected to be announced in the future.

Price Action

Xebra shares closed Wednesday market session flat at 14 cents per share.