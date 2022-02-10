Do Cannabis Consumers Have More Sex? MariMed Poll Says Yes, Weed Enhances Sex Drive

Cannabis consumers who choose ‘chews’ have sex more often than those who don't and say that cannabis enhances their sex lives according to a “sex + cannabis” survey commissioned by Betty's Eddies, producers of infused fruit chews, a best-selling edibles brand from MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD). The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll among nearly 2,000 U.S. adults.

Conducted on behalf of Smashin’ Passion, a chew in Betty’s Eddies' line-up that features a blend of natural aphrodisiacs designed to put you “in the mood,” examined the relationship between cannabis consumption, sex and Valentine’s Day plans.

Key Findings

Key findings from the study suggest that cannabis use could correlate with a more active and satisfying sex life:

Cannabis consumers have more sex: Among sexually active adults, half of cannabis users (50%) have sex several times each week or more , compared to only 35% of non-users.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of sexually active cannabis consumers agree that cannabis enhances their sex life, and 67% say that it helps get them in the mood for sex. Further, more than half (51%) of cannabis consumers believe cannabis is a natural aphrodisiac, and 30% believe it is the most effective natural aphrodisiac – more than chocolate (16%) or oysters (12%).

52% of sexually active cannabis consumers prefer edibles over smoking cannabis to get in the mood for sex.

Many cannabis consumers are seeking novel ways to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Many cannabis consumers are seeking novel ways to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day celebrations. 72% plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans.

Among those who plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans, 53% plan on consuming edibles on Valentine’s Day.

46% say they would like to receive cannabis on Valentine’s Day as a gift.

63% would rather receive cannabis than chocolate or flowers as a gift on Valentine’s Day.

“All the flavors in our award-winning Betty’s Eddies line-up were developed with great taste, consistency, and a specific consumer need in mind; for Smashin’ Passion, that need is the cannabis user’s desire to enhance their sex life,” MariMed COO Tim Shaw said. “This survey validates our product development strategy and ingredient selection, that yes, cannabis users want and have more sex than non-users.”

“As more consumers continue to seek tailored-use products, MariMed is on a mission to offer a house of brands with high-quality products to meet those demands,” Shaw continued. “It’s innovative products like Smashin’ Passion, which combines real passion fruit and all-natural aphrodisiacs like horny goat weed and cannabis, that take people from where they are to where they want to be – which on Valentine’s Day appears to be between the sheets and enjoying an edible.”

