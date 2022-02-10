Leaf Trade Announces National Partnership With Curaleaf, Starting With New York

Wholesale cannabis marketplace Leaf Trade, Inc. announced a national partnership with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF). Leaf Trade currently works with Curaleaf in 11 states and through the national partnership will now begin to support the company across its 19 US wholesale markets, with New York scheduled to launch this month.

"In 2018, we partnered with Leaf Trade and learned quickly how much the platform has helped us streamline our wholesale operations," Patrick Larkin, senior vice president of wholesale at Curaleaf stated. "We have been impressed by Leaf Pay and its impact on our business operations and we are excited to roll this out in all Curaleaf markets."

Michael Piermont, president & CRO of Leaf Trade added: "Curaleaf has been an amazing partner and a great example of an organization that amplifies operational excellence through the use of technology — we've successfully worked together to optimize the legal cannabis supply chain, both from a process and technology perspective.

As part of its platform Leaf Trade allows companies to showcase all products in a custom, online storefront that enables dispensary operators to order and pay for their wholesale across all their retail locations. This user-friendly online storefront also serves as a centralized ordering hub on the buying side as well eliminating the hassle of placing orders from multiple entry points for their retail locations.

Additional benefits include: