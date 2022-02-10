Radicle Science To Conduct Large-Scale Clinical Trials On Rare Cannabinoids - THCV, CBN, CBG, And CBC

Radicle Science will launch large-scale, blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials on rare cannabinoids including THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBC, to study their effects on energy, focus, appetite, sleep disturbance, pain, stress, and anxiety. These unprecedented Radicle Discovery studies will involve more than 10,000 participants and are set to kick off in early 2022.

Radicle Science closed out 2021 with the ground-breaking completion of 25 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of cannabinoid products, including history’s largest CBD RCT. The Radicle Real World Evidence (RWE) studies, involving over 7,000 participants, examined various formulations of CBD-containing products and their effect on key health outcomes across five domains including general well-being, quality of life, sleep quality, pain, and feelings of stress and anxiety.

Plans For The First Half Of 2022

In the first half of 2022, Radicle Science will continue to conduct rigorous clinical trials on CBD products for pain, sleep disturbance, stress, and anxiety, while also commencing history’s first blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials on rare cannabinoids for various conditions such as:

Effect of CBG on stress, anxiety, pain, and sleep disturbance;

on stress, anxiety, pain, and sleep disturbance; Effect of CBC on pain, anxiety, and sleep disturbance;

on pain, anxiety, and sleep disturbance; Effect of CBN on sleep disturbance, stress, anxiety, and pain;

on sleep disturbance, stress, anxiety, and pain; Effect of THCV on energy, focus, and appetite;

Brands participating in various portions of the clinical trials include Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), Lord Jones, Open Book Extracts, Straight Hemp, Trokie, and Wana Brands.

“We are headed for exponential growth in 2022 as we prepare to study ten times more people than we did in 2021,” co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science, Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, stated. “We aim to support our mission of creating a movement that redefines the research paradigm and enables evidence-based decision making across the health and wellness industry, starting with cannabinoids."