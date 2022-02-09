Flora Growth Announces New Chief Strategy Officer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has named Vessel founder and CEO James Chose as its new chief strategy officer. Choe brings impressive experience to his new role, with exposure to almost every major industry and a consulting business that has worked with more than 100 brands to launch more than 400 products. In particular, his time spent consulting for leading brands, cannabis producers and Fortune 500 companies has prepared Choe to serve as chief strategy office, where he will work on developing three core pillars: people, design, and community. Choe is focused on making Flora the most thoughtful organization in the industry as the company builds a unique value proposition, protects its people-first organization, is relentless in its pursuit of designing better experiences and develops a culture of operational excellence. Choe came to Flora Growth via the company’s 2021 acquisition of Vessel, an industry leader in premium cannabis consumption technology and accessories. Vessel provides a foothold for Flora in the North American market. In addition, Flora Growth announced that on Feb. 11, 2022; at 1 p.m. EST, CEO Luis Merchan will lead a webinar. The webinar will look at opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the CBD industry in North America, Latin America and the European Union. “We are excited not only to have added an incredible company like Vessel to our brand portfolio but to be welcoming such a skilled entrepreneur as James Choe to our executive team,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “James brings an unparalleled passion to the organization. He has always been a people-first leader and his ability to craft a company culture and strategy built in service of the team has already started to create tangible results. We look forward to him growing his contributions.”

To view the full event, visit https://cnw.fm/rOtjv

To view the full press release, visit https://cnw.fm/LJenV

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.