Michigan's Gage Growth Launches Pure Beauty Products In Stores Across The State

Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF) will launch Pure Beauty products starting Friday, February 11th, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Gage previously announced an exclusive five-year partnership agreement in July 2021 with Pure Beauty to produce, process, wholesale and retail the brand's products in Michigan. Pure Beauty is a California-based boutique cannabis brand that combines art and culture with sustainable and social justice practices.

The launch will include Pure Beauty's signature product, "Babies", a 10 pack of 100% whole flower mini joints packaged in a sustainable plant starch mylar bag and will be available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica options.

"We are excited to be introducing Pure Beauty products and experiences to Michigan and with Gage, a state and a partner we feel incredibly aligned with," Imelda Walavalkar, CEO of Pure Beauty stated.

"Michigan is culturally and artistically thriving, so we feel confident it is a population that will embrace our products and ethos. And we know Gage can consistently execute to our high standards—so the Pure Beauty consumer in Michigan is getting the same experience as the Pure Beauty consumer in California—while also advancing our shared values around the environment and social justice," added Walavalkar.

In the coming months, Pure Beauty's full selection of pre-rolls will be available in Gage dispensaries. In-store activations to celebrate the brand launch will take place at Gage retail locations in Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo (Stadium Dr.), Lansing and Adrian.

"Brand recognition drives success in the cannabis industry, and Pure Beauty has generated an impressive following through its exceptional products and distinctive brand identity," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage said in a statement. "Partnering with leading brands like Pure Beauty will continue to elevate and diversify one of the fastest growing cannabis markets and provide Michigan customers and patients with unparalleled cannabis experiences."

