Flora Growth Closes January's Series Of Hires

Joël Reyes’ appointment marks the third appointment in the first month of the 2022 calendar year

Mr. Reyes will be responsible for implementing operational excellence across the entire organization, starting with its Columbian activities

His appointment comes just in time, following the implementation of the new Colombian law allowing for the export of up to 7,900 kilograms of high-THC cannabis dried flower

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) embarked on an aggressive hiring campaign to kick off the 2022 calendar year, starting with the appointment of Derek Pedro as an advisor to its Cosechemos cultivation facility (https://cnw.fm/HRIoW). This was then followed by the nomination of Tim Leslie as Chairman of its newly formed Advisory Board, all in a move to develop its corporate structure further to include a robust roster of human capital (https://cnw.fm/aEsTj).

The latest addition to the Flora Growth team is Joël Reyes, a seasoned operations and personnel development expert. Mr. Reyes will serve as the company’s…

