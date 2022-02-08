Cannabis Dispensary Management Platform Flowhub & Standard Insights Enter Into AI-Driven Analytics Integration Partnership

AI as a service marketing platform Standard Insights announced an integration partnership with Flowhub, a cannabis point-of-sale solution with a valuation of over $200 million that includes leading investors Headline, Poseidon, and celebrity Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Standard Insights said that with this integration partnership is poised to help new, and existing Flowhub dispensaries improve their data literacy to build their moat to gain a competitive edge.

The Standard Insights marketing platform will take raw data from Flowhub, and turn them into derived data to help dispensaries execute data-driven omnichannel campaigns to target the right person with the right product at the right time.

"Both the AI and cannabis industries project to see exponential growth of $997 and $70.6 billion respectively by 2028," Jerry Abiog, co-founder and CMO of Standard Insights, said. "Implementing a data-driven marketing approach should be one of the cornerstones of your dispensary's business strategy. It's not about what you can gain, but what your dispensary could lose without it. We bring the AI and cannabis worlds together in an easy-to-use subscription service and are honored to serve as an integration partner with cannabis POS giant Flowhub."

The cannabis industry is hyper-competitive. Many the dispensary owner are left to wonder what they can do to combat low margins, inflation, and labor shortages while at the same time remaining profitable.

With the democratization of AI, dispensaries can take advantage of the power of predictions to address these challenges.