QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 128.87
42346.74
+ 0.31%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Auxly Closes Down Two Cannabis Facilities In Nova Scotia

byMaureen Meehan
February 7, 2022 9:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Auxly Closes Down Two Cannabis Facilities In Nova Scotia

In an apparent move to cut costs, Canadian producer Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) has closed two cultivation facilities in Nova Scotia.

The company announced Monday that it shuttered its Robinsons facilities in Kentville and Hortonville and will focus on simplifying its cultivation platform and achieving its goal of becoming EBITDA-positive in the first half of the year.

Around 55 employees will lose their jobs related to the closures.

While Auxly CEO Hugo Alves says the move ultimately makes the company more focused, the decision was difficult because of the impact on the Robinsons employees.

“We are grateful for all of their efforts and will do our best to help support them through this period of transition,” Alves said in a statement.

“We are diligently working to ensure that we achieve our goal of reaching adjusted EBITDA positive by the first half of 2022 and deliver stable and profitable financial performance for our stakeholders.

“Optimizing our vertically integrated platform allows us to strengthen our capital position, increase the overall efficiency of our operations and enhance our ability to continue to meet the growing demand for Auxly branded products.”

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Startups Small Business Market-Moving Exclusives After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Auxly Bolsters Cultivation Capacities Via Acquisition Of Sunens Farms

Auxly Bolsters Cultivation Capacities Via Acquisition Of Sunens Farms

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX-XLY) (OTC: CBWTF), a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company, said Monday that it has acquired 100% ownership of Sunens Farms Inc. read more
Auxly Reports Another Record Quarter, Expects To Be Adjusted EBITDA Positive By Year's End

Auxly Reports Another Record Quarter, Expects To Be Adjusted EBITDA Positive By Year's End

On Monday, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) disclosed its third-quarter total net revenue of CA$24.5 million ($19.5 million), which is up 95% year over year and 17% sequentially. read more
Auxly Q2 Revenue Triples Hitting CA$20.9M With Cannabis 2.0 Product Sales Accounting For 75%

Auxly Q2 Revenue Triples Hitting CA$20.9M With Cannabis 2.0 Product Sales Accounting For 75%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) released its second-quarter financial results with total adult-use cannabis sales in Canada of CA$20.9 read more
Auxly Cannabis Group Boosts Financial Position With Amendments To Previous $123M Convertible Debenture

Auxly Cannabis Group Boosts Financial Position With Amendments To Previous $123M Convertible Debenture

Cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) on Tuesday announced the implementation of amendments to particular provisions of its previously issued debenture with tobacco giant Imperial Brands PLC. read more