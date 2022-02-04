InMed Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leading Role In Rare Cannabinoid Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cannabicitran is the first of four new rare cannabinoids InMed is planning to launch in the first half of the year to meet growing inbound demand

The launch demonstrates InMed’s ability to produce rare cannabinoids at scale, something only very few companies have achieved

BayMedica acquisition, other key achievements in 2021, are positioning the company as a leading supplier of rare cannabinoids in the health and wellness sector

A leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, InMed Pharmaceuticals INM has begun the new year from a more prominent position in the market, following key acquisitions and milestones attained in 2021 and the launch of a new product, cannabicitran (“CBT”). The company is uniquely positioned to leverage the worldwide growing awareness of the potential benefits of cannabinoids and a rising demand for rare cannabinoids in particular (https://cnw.fm/uQXcU).

According to Grand View Research, the rare cannabinoid retail market is anticipated to reach $26 billion by 2028 (https://cnw.fm/CNIA7). Commercial scale access to rare cannabinoids will enable consumer brands and product manufacturers to deliver differentiated products as well as…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/INM

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing CBDNewsBreaks crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CBDWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CBDWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.