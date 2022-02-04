QQQ
Weed For Warriors & 100 Million Ways Foundation Launch Online Support Sessions For Veterans With PTSD

by Nina Zdinjak
February 4, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read

Social justice lifestyle brand Weed For Warriors (WFW) in collaboration with 100MillionWays.Org (100MW) announce web-based, moderated, group support sessions free to veterans with PTSD and their caregivers.

The sessions are managed by Shimmer.Care, a public benefit corporation specializing in mental health support group facilitation, with roots at the University of California, San Francisco. The project has kicked off with a pilot program on the topics of stress and relationship management. Each of 3 groups will meet 1 hour/week, for 10 weeks. Input from participants will drive  program design. This is funded by multi-state cannabis operator Columbia Care CCHWF.

Brian Chadwick, co-founder & ED of 100 Million Ways notes the two organizations have complementary missions. "It makes sense, as 100MW examines the impact of cannabinoids on opioid use, to also study the impact cannabinoids have on the symptoms of PTSD and quality of life."

Sean Kiernan, co-founder & CEO of WFW agreed, adding, "Weed for Warriors is excited to collaborate with 100 Million Ways to bring more services, good science and rigorous data collection to bear on the problems facing veterans needing safe access to medical cannabis and supportive care."

Photo: Courtesy of Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Posted In: 100MillionWays.OrgBrian ChadwickSean KiernanWeed For WarriorsCannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets
