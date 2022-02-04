New York's LIM College To Offer Master's Degree In The Business Of Cannabis

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
LIM College, a private for-profit college in Midtown Manhattan focused on the business of fashion is launching a Master of Professional Studies degree program in the business of cannabis.
The College recently received authorization from New York State to offer this first of its kind program. The inaugural class will start in September.
The MPS program in the business of cannabis will be delivered fully online and can be completed in one calendar year. It is designed for career-changers as well as those who are interested in advancing their current cannabis-related careers.
Coursework will encompass retailing, social and economic justice, marketing, supply chain, regulatory compliance, and more. Master's degree candidates will also complete a capstone project, where they will develop a formal plan for a cannabis business and pitch it directly to industry professionals.
This will be LIM's second groundbreaking degree offering in the cannabis space. Recognizing overlapping skills and experience sought by employers in both fashion and cannabis businesses—including in marketing, retail, branding, and supply chain—plus the need for specific cannabis industry knowledge, in October 2021 the College announced it would offer the nation's first Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the business of cannabis.
"We developed the master's program in The Business of Cannabis with tremendous input from industry professionals," Elizabeth S. Marcuse, President of LIM College stated. "They know the type of knowledge and skills cannabis employers are seeking in job candidates. Earning an advanced degree in The Business of Cannabis will prepare graduates to take on leadership and management roles in one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States."
Photo: Courtesy of Element5 Digital on Unsplash
