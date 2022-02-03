TXOG Announces Texas' First 20mg THC-Only Medical Cannabis Gummy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Medical cannabis company Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation announced it will release 20mg THC-only gummies later this month. The gummies join TXOG’s full suite of high-quality medicines for patients throughout Texas seeking symptom relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer, neurological disorders and other qualifying conditions under the state’s compassionate use program.

The new fast-acting gummies will be available in a 20mg, 0:1 THC-only, strawberry passion fruit-flavored formulation. Developed with support from the company’s medical advisoryboard, the gummies offer physicians a wider variety of prescribable THC levels to customize their patients’ individual treatment plans.

“I’m a veteran managing symptoms from PTSD daily,” Retired staff Sgt. and a TXOG patient Terry Saffron stated. “An injury left me without a portion of my jaw, so chewing multiple gummies every day can be difficult. My doctor and I have seen strong results with higher levels of THC, but that means I have to consume more gummies each day to reach my prescribed dosage. I’m thrilled about the new 20 mg gummies because they’ll enable me to reach my dose easily while taking less product.”

While the CUP restricts the amount of THC in medical cannabis products, it does not limit how much THC a physician can prescribe or the amount patients can consume to alleviate symptoms. As Texas physicians prescribe higher levels of THC, TXOG’s 20 mg gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, spasticity, insomnia and nausea.

“Feedback from our Medical Advisory Board and our thousands of patients is clear: Higher THC levels are providing life-changing relief from the myriad symptoms our patients experience,” Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG stated. “What if the state of Texas enforced the same restrictions on active pharmaceutical ingredients for common drugs like Advil? People would be forced to consume dozens more pills to assuage their symptoms. Despite the state’s restrictions, TXOG continues to serve as the leader in developing and distributing high-quality, high-THC medical cannabis products. We’re proud our new 20 mg gummies offer patients consistent results and the ability to quickly reach their prescribed THC doses while giving doctors the flexibility to personalize patient care plans.”

