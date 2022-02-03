AFC Gamma Appoints Marnie Sudnow To Its Board of Directors

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

AFC Gamma, Inc. AFCG revealed Thursday the nomination and appointment of Marnie Sudnow to its board of directors.

Sudnow brings over 20 years of experience in executing digital advertising and e-commerce strategies for global retailers. In connection with the appointment of Sudnow, the board was expanded to eight directors, six of whom are independent.

“Marnie is an accomplished business leader and her extensive experience in advertising and technology make her an ideal addition to AFC Gamma’s Board. Her distinct insights into the retail landscape bring unique and valuable insight on compelling investment opportunities within the increasingly sophisticated cannabis industry,” Leonard M. Tannenbaum, co-founder and CEO of AFC Gamma stated. “Additionally, we are pleased to add another female Board member, which aligns with our commitment to support Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman’s board diversity proposal.”

Since 2020, Sudnow has served as the senior vice president of client success at Stylitics, where she oversees the company’s delivery of world-class merchandising technology providing personalized data-driven omnichannel solutions for leading retailers. Prior to Stylitics, she held several leadership positions at Mediaocean and worked in private banking for JP Morgan JPM managing client relationships.

“As a female leader in the cannabis industry, I am especially pleased that Marnie will increase the female representation on AFC Gamma’s Board. I believe that women business leaders bring a unique perspective, which can be additive in shaping Board discussions,” said Robyn Tannenbaum, co-founder and head of originations of AFC Gamma.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash