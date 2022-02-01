Cybin's IRB-Approved Study Begins Enrollment This Year

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Upcoming study supports CYBN’s mission to develop psychedelics into therapeutics.

Kernel Flow uses pulsed light instead of continuous wave light to increase measured brain information.

Study may provide crucial “mind-imaging” information that has been previously missing.

Cybin (NEO: CYBN) CYBN is starting off the new year right — the company has received approval from an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) for a feasibility study using Kernel’s quantitative neuroimaging technology, Kernel Flow. Enrollment for the study begins early this year (https://ibn.fm/XTXAe).

“By leveraging the Kernel Flow technology, we may have the ability to measure longitudinal brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience, and collect quantitative data as opposed to…

