Palmer Jane To Acquire Cannabis Vape Lifestyle Brand LucidMood

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A conglomerate of marijuana and hemp brands Palmer Jane, Inc. and Chooze Corp announced that Palmer Jane has acquired the cannabis brand LucidMood. This deal combines Palmer Jane's benefit focused knowledge center and technology platform with LucidMood's select effect product line designed to provide a consistent experience for every mood of the day.

Carrying a product line of five moods - each with its own appealing taste and floral aroma - LucidMood is available in disposable vape pens and cartridges, and can be found in over 60 dispensaries in Colorado. These moods include:

Luminous: Centered and Focused with a 1:2 ratio of THC/CBD Loving: Calm and Engaged with a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD + CBG Lively: Inspired and Outgoing with a 2:1 ratio of THC/CBD Luscious: Romantic and Euphoric with a 4:1 ratio of THC/CBD Lullaby: Relaxed and Dreamy with a 8:1 ratio of THC/CBD

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

"LucidMood's motto 'Live Brighter' is why we fell in love with this brand," Palmer Jane co-founder and CEO Katharine Leonard stated. "Their team of neuroscientists and cannabis enthusiasts created a product line that we're excited about and frankly couldn't live without. Palmer Jane will work closely with budtenders and dispensaries, marketing LucidMood as a lifestyle brand that will attract Coloradans and out-of-state visitors alike. We're thrilled to take this brand to the next level."

Palmer Jane will begin providing customers with the ability to purchase LucidMood products online via your local dispensary for pickup or delivery. As an added bonus, Palmer Jane will also feature a hemp-only product line available nationwide.

"We are excited to support the loyal fan base of LucidMood and continue providing the premium products they've grown to love, while expanding availability and creating new options for making their life brighter," said Palmer Jane co-founder and COO Holly Prohs.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash