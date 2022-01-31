Ayurcann Launches Fuego THC Vapes In Alberta And Symbol Change On OTCQB Market

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Canadian cannabis extraction company Ayurcann Holdings Corp. AYUR AYURF (FSE:3ZQ0) announced the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes into Alberta.

Based in Toronto, the company said that Alberta is the 5th Canadian province it has entered in the last four months.

Ayurcann, which will launch its Fuego products through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission, will be made available through authorized retailers across the province.

Igal Sudman, the company's CEO said Fuego-branded vapes have been best-sellers across various Canadian markets with monthly repeat orders.

"With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers," Sudman said.

Simultaneously the company revealed that it received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to change its symbol to "AYURF," effective as of market open, January 27, 2022.

AYURF Price Action

Ayurcann's shares traded 3.19% lower at $0.1185 per share at the time of writing on Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Fischer from Pexels