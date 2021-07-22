Cannabis Extraction Co. Ayurcann Holdings To Debut On OTCQB

Canadian cannabis extraction company Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE:AYUR) is poised to list its shares on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York.

Based in Toronto, Ayurcann announced Wednesday that it has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB and is now pending the market's approval.

The company disclosed that its shares would continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol "AYUR."

Igal Sudman, Ayurcann's CEO, said he is thrilled to provide U.S. institutional and retail investors the opportunity to join the company's journey through the OTCQB.

"We love our Canadian roots, but our plans and visions include being traded in the largest economy on the planet and demonstrate our investment capabilities in manufacturing quality cannabis derivates at an affordable price while maintaining healthy operating margins," Sudman said.

To strengthen the development of its strategies for brand asset growth and expansion, Ayurcann recently appointed six cannabis and non-cannabis sector experts to serve on its newly formed advisory board.

"As a public company that is solidifying itself as a long-standing player in the Canadian cannabis industry, the team and I wanted to develop an advisory group of individuals who we felt could provide their respective insights in parallel with the deployment of our strategies for brand asset growth and expansion," Sidman said then.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash