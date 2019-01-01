QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
13.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
104.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:45PM
Ayurcann Holdings Corp is an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products.

Ayurcann Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ayurcann Holdings (OTCQB: AYURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ayurcann Holdings's (AYURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ayurcann Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ayurcann Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF)?

A

The stock price for Ayurcann Holdings (OTCQB: AYURF) is $0.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:28:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayurcann Holdings.

Q

When is Ayurcann Holdings (OTCQB:AYURF) reporting earnings?

A

Ayurcann Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ayurcann Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ayurcann Holdings (AYURF) operate in?

A

Ayurcann Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.