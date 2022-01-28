Cresco Labs Launches Khalifa Kush Products At Cookies Cannabis Dispensaries Across California

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF announced Friday that flower and pre-rolls from Khalifa Kush are available for sale at Cookies stores across California. The Chicago-based company has an exclusive cultivation and product collaboration agreement with Khalifa Kush, a popular cannabis brand from the Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

"We're excited to launch Khalifa Kush in California with Cresco Labs; we've been working for years on this project." Wiz Khalifa stated. "The KK grown at FloraCal is the best I've smoked, and I’m excited for the people of California to enjoy the original KK."

Under the partnership, Cresco’s FloraCal Farms and Continuum distribution platform will be the sole producer and distributor, respectively, of premium branded products featuring Khalifa Kush’s signature “KK” strain in California. An expanded line is expected to roll out at additional retail partners throughout the year.

[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!

“Wiz Khalifa has been a longtime advocate for cannabis legalization, with a namesake OG strain beloved by many in other states. Today, we’re thrilled to bring his brand to cannabis lovers and his fans in California,” David Gacom, west region regional president at Cresco Labs. “We’re focused on bringing a curated portfolio of leading brands to California retailers, and Khalifa Kush is a natural addition with its focus on delivering top-quality cannabis. We’re excited to work with the talented Khalifa Kush team to grow its cannabis and commercialize its products.”

More recent news from Cresco:

Cresco Labs Wraps Up $80M Acquisition Of PA-Based Laurel Harvest, Boosting Cannabis Cultivation

Cresco Labs Honored Clio Cannabis Award For Cannabis-Focused Social Justice Documentary

Cresco Labs Completes $90M Acquisition Of Three High-Performing PA Cannabis Dispensaries

Cantor Fitzgerald: Cresco Is ''Top Pick'', Raises Price Target By More Than 50%

Cresco Labs Q3 Net Loss Hits $263.45M, Revenue Improves 40.6% YoY, Reaffirms Guidance

Price Action

Cresco shares traded 1.32% lower at $5.96 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire