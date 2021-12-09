Cresco Labs Honored Clio Cannabis Award For Cannabis-Focused Social Justice Documentary

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced Wednesday “The Sentence of Michael Thompson” documentary trailer earned a Silver Clio for Film & Video from the Clio Cannabis Awards.

"Discover Some Wonder" podcast series from Cresco's Wonder Wellness cannabis brand and the #Wayto420 campaign from its Sunnyside retail brand were also shortlisted for Digital & Mobile and Public Relations creative excellence, respectively.

On Juneteenth, Cresco released the trailer for “The Sentence of Michael Thompson,” which tells the story of Michigan’s longest-serving non-violent cannabis offender. Granted clemency this past January, Thompson was serving a 60-year sentence in Muskegon Correctional Facility in Michigan for selling 3 pounds of cannabis to a police informant in 1994. The trailer earned the Silver Clio for Film & Video. The documentary will be released in 2022.

“It is an honor for our efforts to be recognized for the second consecutive year by such a prestigious platform,” Cory Rothschild, SVP of Marketing stated. “Top recognition for ‘The Sentence of Michael Thompson’ is very special because social equity and social justice are core to the company’s mission, and the film aims to help people truly understand the gravity of the impact of injustice on the lives of people adversely impacted by The War on Drugs,”

Wonder Wellness and Sunnyside Achievements

Launched in August for National Wellness Month, Wonder Wellness created a one-of-a-kind audio collection designed to help listeners Focus, Relax, Laugh or Sleep, the experiences delivered by its gummy and minis products. The Discover Some Wonder initiative was named a shortlist winner for Digital & Mobile.

Timed with this year’s 420 holiday, Sunnyside released the results of a nationwide survey that demonstrated shifting beliefs and behaviors surrounding cannabis use and translated them into approachable messages about the plant’s functional benefits for every type of consumer. The #Wayto420 campaign was shortlisted in the Public Relations category.

Price Action

Cresco Labs’ shares closed Wednesday market session 4.85% higher at $8.13 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire