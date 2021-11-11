QQQ
+ 0.00
389.51
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-47.21
64835.22
-0.07%
DIA
+ 0.00
361.07
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.02
463.60
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.20
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
173.14
+ 0.01%

Cresco Labs Q3 Net Loss Hits $263.45M, Revenue Improves 40.6% YoY, Reaffirms Guidance

byNina Zdinjak
November 11, 2021 8:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cresco Labs Q3 Net Loss Hits $263.45M, Revenue Improves 40.6% YoY, Reaffirms Guidance

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) announced its financial results Thursday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting revenue of $215.5 million, up by 40.6% year-over-year.

Q3 Financial Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.4 million, or 26.2% of revenue, an increase of 24.0% quarter-over-quarter;
  • Gross profit excluding fair value mark-up for acquired inventory of $116.7 million, or 54.2% of revenue, an increase of 9.0% quarter-over-quarter and 48.3% year-over-year;
  • Net loss amounted to $263.45 million, compared to net income of $25.58 million in the same period a year ago;
  • Record net wholesale revenue of $109.3 million;
  • Record retail revenue of $106.2 million from 37 stores; 
  • At the end of the reporting period on September 30, 2021, current assets were $449 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $252.8 million.

Financial Outlook

The Company reaffirms the previously provided guidance of: 

  • Gross profit margins in excess of 50.0% in the remainder of 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 30.0% by the end of 2021;
  • Revenue in the fourth quarter between $235 million and $245 million;

“Q3 was another outstanding quarter at Cresco Labs and a very strong start to the second half of the year,” Charles Bachtell, co-founder and CEO of Cresco Labs stated. “During the quarter, we replenished our balance sheet with non-dilutive capital, we closed a transformative acquisition in Massachusetts creating our third top three market share in a billion-dollar market, we announced several new deals to drive market depth, and we made massive improvements in bottom-line profitability as infrastructure investments began to bear fruit.”

Recent Milestones

  • August: The company closed an agreement with lenders to upsize its senior secured term loan, increasing the principal amount by $200 million, and reducing the interest rate to 9.5% per annum, with a maturity date of August 12, 2026.

It has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, LLC, a Baltimore, Maryland medical cannabis dispensary.

  • September: Cresco closed the previously announced acquisition of Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC, a vertically integrated Massachusetts operator.

It has also executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Bay, LLC d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania retail operator.

  • October: Cresco executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC, a Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant and vertically integrated operator.

The company reported that its “Summer of Social Justice” initiative raised over $250,000 and supported the expungement process for over 1,000 people with cannabis-related criminal records.

Price Action

Cresco’s shares closed Wednesday’s market session 1.09% lower at $8.76 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Co Cresco Labs Posts Record Q1 Revenue Of $178M

Cannabis Co Cresco Labs Posts Record Q1 Revenue Of $178M

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) reported a 9.9% quarter-over-quarter and 168.8% year-over-year revenue growth amounting to $178 million in the first quarter of 2021. read more
What's In The Cards For Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season

What's In The Cards For Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season

With earnings season underway, investors should be closely watching top cannabis stocks over the coming weeks. Some of the largest cannabis MSOs in the U.S. are about to publish their quarterly financial reports and Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic provided third-quarter estimates for the ten companies within the group. read more
The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More

The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 13, 2021, which was marked by earnings reports out of many of the largest companies in the space – all details below. read more
Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Friday with revenue of $210.0 million beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $195.29 million. The revenue grew 17.7% from the previous quarter, and 122.8% year-over-year. read more