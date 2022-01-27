Canopy Growth Enhances Tweed Brand Via Launch Of 'Whatever Feels Good' And New Cannabis Products

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is launching new products and formats under its Tweed brand. The Ontario-based cannabis giant announced Thursday that the brand is presenting a new era of Tweed, with the idea of inspiring Canadians to do whatever feels good for them.

The new Tweed offerings are reachable across Canada through both adult-use cannabis retail locations and e-commerce channels.

“Since we first introduced Tweed to Canadians in 2014, it has been recognized as an iconic symbol of Canadian cannabis legalization, garnering the highest brand awareness amongst Canadian cannabis consumers,” said Kelly Olsen, vice president, Global Flower Business. “The brand is proud to deliver a new look and feel and a revitalized product lineup with new product formats. With the launch of ‘Whatever Feels Good,’ we’re committed to maintaining our position as an approachable brand that delights Canadians through our innovative new products to deliver joy in everyday moments.”

The Tweed Brand Evolution Summary

Canopy also noted it has modified the brand’s flower lineup, adding higher THC strains and, by advancing its cultivation methodologies, producing bud with improved moisture.

The three new strains:

Chemdawg , a proprietary sativa strain derived from a series of unique phenotypes of Thai and Nepali origin, known for its distinct , diesel-like aroma;

, a proprietary sativa strain derived from a series of unique phenotypes of Thai and Nepali origin, known for its distinct diesel-like aroma; Powdered Donuts , an Indica derived from dessert strains Jet Fuel Gelato and Orange Cookies, with orange hues and dense trichome coverage;

, an Indica derived from dessert strains Jet Fuel Gelato and Orange Cookies, with orange hues and dense trichome coverage; GG#4, a hybrid strain, crossed from three legendary genetics, that is known for its earthy, woody and citrusy notes.

The edibles category was also enriched with the XPRESS gummy, the brand’s first-ever 2mg THC-infused gummy offering. Available in Berry Citrus Blast and Tropical Rush, Tweed XPRESS gummies contain 5 gummies per pack.

The beverages line was enhanced with a new Tweed Sparkling Water offering a citrus-forward, 2.5mg THC- infused ready-to-drink product available in grapefruit, lemon, and lime flavors.

Price Action

Canopy Growth shares traded 0.28% higher at $7.25 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash