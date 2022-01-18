QQQ
-9.46
389.47
-2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 348.38
42550.00
+ 0.83%
DIA
-5.22
364.36
-1.45%
SPY
-8.21
472.93
-1.77%
TLT
-2.00
144.10
-1.41%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.17%

$600 Million Lawsuit Claims Fraud By Medical Marijuana Company Tied to Acreage Holdings

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
January 18, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$600 Million Lawsuit Claims Fraud By Medical Marijuana Company Tied to Acreage Holdings

A state Supreme Court judge in New York City will begin hearing arguments on whether plaintiffs David Feder and EPMMNY LLC have authority to sue for damages multi-state operator Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ACRDF) (CSE:ACRG) and other founders of NY Canna, a medical marijuana company, in a $600 million lawsuit, reported Syracuse.com

The company is accused of illegally excluding a partner from a medical marijuana license.

The lawsuit claims EPMMNY played an instrumental role in obtaining the medical marijuana license under which Acreage currently operates, and that the defendants violated a contract for the ownership, management and control of the business license. The complaint seeks $200 million (the amount plaintiffs claim the license is worth) and $400 million in punitive damages.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing defendants have filed motions to dismiss the case claiming their clients did not breach a contract.

In April 2021, Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) (also named as a defendant in the suit) revealed that it was contemplating a deal to acquire Acreage in a $3.4 billion deal, thus making it one of the largest cross-border cannabis mergers in the industry’s history. If the case moves forward, the plaintiffs are also seeking to block Canopy Growth from acquiring the NY Canna Inc. license as part of the potential acquisition of Acreage.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry Supports Psychedelic Research For Vets At 'End Veteran Suicide' Event

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry Supports Psychedelic Research For Vets At 'End Veteran Suicide' Event

Former GOP Texas Gov. Rick Perry has now publicly come out in support of research into the therapeutic potential of substances like psilocybin and MDMA for military veterans suffering with PTSD. read more
Acreage Holdings: Significant Arbitrage Opportunity If US Legalizes Says Analyst

Acreage Holdings: Significant Arbitrage Opportunity If US Legalizes Says Analyst

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc.(OTC: ACRDF) reported its unaudited financial results Wednesday for the third quarte read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Clever Leaves, Agrify, Mind Cure, NXT Water, Acreage, Parallel, Transatlantic Capital

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Clever Leaves, Agrify, Mind Cure, NXT Water, Acreage, Parallel, Transatlantic Capital

Clever Leaves Appoints Hank Hague As CFO read more
Cannabis Trade Organization Taps Beverage Industry Veterans To Join New Council

Cannabis Trade Organization Taps Beverage Industry Veterans To Join New Council

The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) confirmed Wednesday it will create a Cannabis Beverage Council. The association further noted that the council will include eminent cannabis industry veterans who are concentrate on the cannabis beverage sector. read more