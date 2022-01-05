How Sustainable Is Canopy Growth? Company Releases ESG Report

On Wednesday, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for calendar year 2020, describing the company’s commitment to sustainability practices.

The report also includes qualitative details on some key activities that occurred in 2021.

The 70-page document provides a detailed account of Canopy’s activities with respect to its corporate governance, product safety and responsible use, human capital, as well as its impacts on social justice, community and the environment.

“We are committed to realizing our vision of unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives and our inaugural ESG report is the next step in our leadership journey, creating accountability for ourselves, and the cannabis industry,” said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Highlights From The Report