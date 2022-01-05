QQQ
How Sustainable Is Canopy Growth? Company Releases ESG Report

byNatan Ponieman
January 5, 2022 8:00 am
On Wednesday, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for calendar year 2020, describing the company’s commitment to sustainability practices.

The report also includes qualitative details on some key activities that occurred in 2021.

The 70-page document provides a detailed account of Canopy’s activities with respect to its corporate governance, product safety and responsible use, human capital, as well as its impacts on social justice, community and the environment.

“We are committed to realizing our vision of unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives and our inaugural ESG report is the next step in our leadership journey, creating accountability for ourselves, and the cannabis industry,” said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Highlights From The Report

  • The company conducted its first-ever baseline assessment of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Invested over $1 million in supporting record-clearing, wrap-around and ancillary services for people impacted by the war on drugs.
  • Registered 23,000 patients for its Compassionate Pricing Program through Spectrum Therapeutics.  
  • Hired its first vice president of Diversity Equity & Inclusion in 2021 and established Employee Resource Groups representing Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ2S+ employees and employees living with disabilities.
  • Achieved near gender parity of women in its global workforce.
  • Trained 93% of Canopy Growth employees on a pharmacovigilance program.
  • Recorded 0 safety-related product recalls globally.

