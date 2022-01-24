Flora Growth's Products Ready for New International Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC is entering 2022 with momentum from the past year’s aggressive growth campaign for its global cannabis-derivative brand distribution of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on the global sustainability agenda, Flora Growth has prioritized value-chain sustainability among each of its brands, acting at a local level to establish products that will have a beneficial effect on communities and the world at large. Flora’s core product, organic cannabis oil, comes from an inherently sustainable process at the company’s cultivation site in central Colombia. “The company recently began filling the initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands in Spain and Mexico. They expect to begin distribution of medical cannabis products throughout Europe during the coming year thanks to a pathway established through an investment program with European Union GMP partner Hoshi International Inc.,” a recent article reads. “After months of preparation, our products meet all the needs of today’s consumers, and we are ready for new international markets,” Flora Beauty General Manager Andrew Restrepo stated when the Mind Naturals and Awe CBD orders were announced.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below-market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

