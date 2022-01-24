QQQ
G2 Buys Peyote-Focused Psychedelics Company Lophos Pharma

byNina Zdinjak
January 24, 2022 11:21 am
Greenridez 2.0 Acquisitions Corp. confirmed Friday that it has completed its acquisition of psychedelic research company Lophos Pharma, which is primarily concentrated on new therapeutic treatments derived from Peyote (Lophophora williamsii).

The Toronto-based company confirmed that it supports Lophos Pharma’s belief in Peyote’s potential to treat indications ranging from weight loss and addiction to anxiety and depression.

Following the acquisition, Greenridez will be operating under the name Lophos Holdings and has appointed  Claire Stawnyczy as CEO. Prior to joining the marijuana industry in 2017, Stawnyczy previously worked in the biotechnology space.

During her time as CEO of Canalytica Corp., a business management and regulatory consulting firm, she led numerous licensed producers toward achieving regulatory compliance and streamlining business operations.

“I look forward to leading the Lophos team and respectfully adding to Peyote’s proud history,” said Stawnyczy. “We are excited by Health Canada’s recent amendment to the special access program and look forward to supplying patients in the future.”

Recent news in the psychedelics industry:

Psyched: Eleusis To Go Public Via Merger, New Psychedelics Bills In Utah, Virginia, Kansas And Missouri

Promising Psychedelic Therapy Legislation Set To Make Waves In 2022

Psychedelics Firm Eleusis Goes Public Via Merger With Silver Spike Acquisition Creating $450M Company

Photo: Courtesy of YubKooka  via Wikimedia Commons

