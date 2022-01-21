Mary y Juana And Vertosa Create New Cannabis Edibles Inspired By Traditional Mexican Cuisine

California-based cannabis edibles brand Mari y Juana Foods Co. has teamed up with Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company. The brand is popular for using top-shelf ingredients to create products that highlight Mexican culture and traditions.

Under the deal, announced Thursday, Mari y Juana Food and its subsidiary Mary y Juana Beverages will utilize Vertosa’s cutting-edge emulsion technology to develop new marijuana-infused food and beverage products.

This partnership will enable Mari y Juana to enrich its product portfolio, which currently contains ¡Mota Mix,! weed mix – a cold drink powder, ¡Fresitas! strawberries and ¡Mango Loco! crazy mango gummies.

The duo has set up the production of four uniquely-flavored carbonated soft drinks infused by Vertosa for February.

"Vertosa has set the gold standard in emulsion technology and we are honored to collaborate with them on what we expect to be the first of many projects,” Daniel Torres, founder and CEO of Mari y Juana Foods said. “We look forward to developing delicious and sophisticated edible offerings that authentically appeal to historically underserved consumers. A quality, consistent product embedded within traditional Mexican cuisine, paired with Vertosa’s advanced infusion technology, will make for a combination never before seen in the cannabis space.”

Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa added that the deal would help the company expand its presence across California.

“Our shared focus on providing effective and great-tasting products that meet the highest of standards makes Mari y Juana Foods Co. an ideal partner. We are thrilled to join forces with MJ and create products that celebrate the rich culinary history of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in California,” Larsen concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire