COVID-Cannabis Breakthrough?
On today's Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane looks at Value Stocks To Watch in the Cannabis Space.
Oregon State research shows hemp compounds may prevent coronavirus from entering human cells.
Ayr Wellness(OTCQX: AYRWF) opens 44th dispensary in Florida.
Another stock to keep an eye on is Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX: CBWTF), which holds 23% market share in the vaporizer segment in Canada with three vape products placing in the top five across the country.
Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX: DLTNF) making improvements year over year
-
