Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert Crack Up Over Covid-Cannabis Breakthrough

“All this time we’ve been listening to the CDC, we should have been eating CBD,” said Jimmy Kimmel, referring to the study that discovered cannabinoid acids found in hemp can prevent and treat coronavirus infection.

The breakthrough research results hit the headlines this week, providing some hope for a new potential cure for Covid-19. That would certainly be something, right? Putting an end to the devastating global pandemic after two years of chaos with naturally found compounds in the cannabis Sativa plant. Amazing.

While it is important to note that this was a laboratory study and did not involve human subjects, it is, however, a promising first step for researchers to continue to pursue.

Meanwhile, We Could All Use A Good Laugh

The Cannabis-COVID research also turned out to be gold in terms of material for comedians and late-night talk show hosts like Kimmel and Colbert. Take a look at some of their jokes – we all need a good laugh in times of crisis:

“You know, it’s funny — all these crazy cures, I’m like ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous.’ Ivermectin, the horse dewormer; bleach. And then somebody says marijuana prevents Covid, I’m like ‘Oh, really? Do tell.’” — Kimmel.

“Technically, these are compounds that have to be extracted and not smoked, but there’s anecdotal support for the Covid-fighting properties of weed itself because as of today – and this is true – three people who’ve yet to get Covid are Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg,” Colbert said on The Late Show.

“Great news for all the teenagers whose parents find weed in their room: ‘Oh, mom, I see you found the Covid-stopping compounds that I hid in my sock drawer. Those aren’t mine. No, no. Those aren’t mine. I’m just holding them for my friend, Tony Fauci.’” joked Colbert.

“Now, if you’re skeptical about the science here, let me remind you, this study has been reviewed by the CDC’s stoner nephew the THC.”- Colbert was on a roll.

After the laughs, comes silence. And deep thinking. Bringing us to the conclusion that the only hope is that this initial research will move forward toward the desired results, if the big pharma allows, of course.

Until then stay safe and remember: laughter is the best medicine.

Photo: Courtesy of Angela George via Wikimedia Commons