Cantourage Teams Up With Israel's Together Pharma To Bring First Ugandan Medical Cannabis To Germany

Berlin-based medical cannabis company Cantourage and Israeli medical cannabis producer Together Pharma (TASE: TGTR) have teamed up to bring the first Ugandan medical cannabis products to Germany. Beginning on Wednesday, pharmacies and patients throughout Germany will have access to two of Together Pharma's THC genetics: Glueberry OG and Power Plant.

The dried flower products are the first African medical cannabis products that Cantourage has made available in Germany. They will be distributed to pharmacies throughout the country in the coming weeks.

"With Together Pharma we are adding Uganda's leading cultivator to Cantourage's platform, supplying wholesalers and pharmacies throughout Europe,” Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage stated. "By bringing the first medical cannabis from Uganda to Germany we are adding even more treatment choice to patients and pharmacies, expanding our global network and highlighting our excellence at scouting the best growers globally. We feel privileged to be pioneers in bringing the best medical cannabis products from around the world into Germany at affordable prices for the benefit of patients."

Together Pharma is the only cultivator of medical cannabis in Uganda. Its farm extends over some 30,000 square meters of greenhouses with full production capacity of more than 15 tons annually.

Cantourage has signed contracts with 18 leading cultivators from 13 different countries. Together Pharma is also the first company that will launch products grown in Africa via Cantourage's Fast Track Access Platform.

"The partnership with Cantourage is extremely exciting for Together Pharma and a new stage in the expansion of our global reach and at the same time strengthens our commitment to Uganda's cannabis industry, which holds great future potential for the country,” said Nir Sosinsky, managing director of Together Pharma, who added that Germany is an extremely important market for the company. "[w]e are very glad to have launched our unique medical-grade cannabis buds for patients in Germany and, in the long term, the rest of Europe."

Photo: Courtesy of Cantourage