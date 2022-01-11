Value Cannabis Stocks To Watch
On today's Cannabis Daily host Elliot Lane looks at Value Stocks To Watch in Cannabis Space. These include:
- Xebra Brands (OTCPK: XBRAF)
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI)
- Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF)
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
Listen to the full episode:
