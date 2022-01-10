Rubicon Organics Appoints Julie Lassonde To Board, Gets First NW Territories Liquor & Cannabis Commission Order

Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) announced Monday it has appointed Julie Lassonde to its board of directors after receiving a security clearance from Health Canada and its first purchase order from the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC).

Lassonde As The New Board Director

“We are proud of the balance of skill sets we have on our board of directors. Julie Lassonde has significant experience in corporate governance and capital markets, and we are excited to be able to channel her expertise into furthering our mission to be the leading producer of premium organic cannabis brands," Jesse McConnell, Rubicon CEO stated.

Lassonde, who has more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and board member in the mining and finance sectors, has been granted 25,000 deferred share units in conjunction with her appointment.

Her extensive philanthropic and leadership background includes York University, Royal Ontario Museum, National Gallery of Canada Foundation, Canadian Engineering Memorial Foundation, Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation and Brown University’s School of Engineering. Lassonde holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University and an Executive MBA from Brown University and IE University.

First Purchase Order From NTLCC

The organic cannabis producer, based in Vancouver, British Columbia said it expected to make its first shipment to the NTLCC this January. Simply BareTM Organic super-premium flower will now be available in stores and online in seven provinces and two territories, representing more than 90% of the Canadian population.

"Simply BareTM Organic will now be sold in the Northwest Territories, expanding Rubicon Organics’ geographic coverage across Canada. As we build on our vision of developing a global premium cannabis brand, each step towards reaching new consumers is very valuable to our organization,” McConnell said in a statement.

Price Action

Rubicon Organic shares closed Friday market session 4.14% lower at $1.39 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Andre Taissin on Unsplash