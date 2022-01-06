Detroit Red Wings Icon Darren McCarty Launching Cannabis Edibles With Pincanna In Michigan On Friday

Former Canadian pro ice hockey forward Darren Douglas McCarty who developed his own cannabis products, The Darren McCarty Brand in collaboration with Pincanna, has now launched a new line of cannabis edibles. The four-time Stanley Cup champion and former Detroit Red Wing, McCarty, has been known as a passionate cannabis advocate for years.

To offer consumers all types of experiences, The Darren McCarty Brand full-spectrum oil gummies were created based on McCarty's own lifestyle in these varieties: POWER PLAY: THC; INTERMISSION: CBD: GAME DAY: THC + CBD; SHUT OUT: CBN + THC; LIGHTS OUT: CBD + CBN.

"For my everyday wellness routine, I turn to the cannabis plant to give me energy, help me relax, ease my aches and pains and help me sleep," McCarty stated. "Our new gummy lineup has something for everyone – from the everyday cannabis user to those who haven't ever experienced the benefits of cannabis before. I'm pumped about the addition of CBN in two of the combinations, which is the new frontier for those who are looking for a restful night's sleep."

The new gummies will be initially sold this week at Pincanna stores in East Lansing and Kalkaska. Additionally, The Greenhouse of Walled Lake will be part of the product launch with a special appearance by McCarty on Friday, January 7, from 5 – 6:30 pm located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr. These ten-pack gummies will also soon arrive at numerous dispensaries throughout Michigan

"All of us at Pincanna are extremely excited about the opportunity Darren's gummy collection brings to our product offerings,” Robert Nusbaum, founding partner, Pincanna said in a statement. “Darren is a true cannabis ambassador and the accessibility of these gummies will help him spread the word even more about all the great things cannabis has to offer."

Photo: Courtesy Of The Dareen McCarty Brand