Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC
CV Sciences Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC. $CVSI
Massachusetts cannabis prices continue to fall
Kentucky GOP Sen. Damon Thayer: "Medical cannabis is a slippery slope for recreational marijuana.”
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF)
Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
