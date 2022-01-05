QQQ
Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 5, 2022 2:17 pm
Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • CV Sciences Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC. $CVSI

  • Massachusetts cannabis prices continue to fall

  • Kentucky GOP Sen. Damon Thayer: "Medical cannabis is a slippery slope for recreational marijuana.” 

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF)

Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

