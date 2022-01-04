HERBL To Distribute Jungle Boys Products In California In Tandem With Final Bell

Cannabis supply chain company HERBL has teamed up with Final Bell, an innovative developer of cannabis equipment, in a distribution partnership with Jungle Boys.

Under the collaboration, HERBL agreed to distribute Jungle Boys strains and products to dispensaries throughout California.

The Santa Barbara-based company also agreed to efficiently scale its wholesale business statewide while maintaining the quality and integrity of its small-batch releases that have helped the brand to achieve cult status.

"Jungle Boys has worked hard to become what we are today," said Iván Vanorwick, creator of Jungle Boys. "One of the key parts of our DNA is that we constantly drop new strains in small batches, and our product is always fresh on the shelf. Keeping a deep menu of cultivars in frequent rotation makes it inherently difficult to fit traditional distribution models, but by aligning with HERBL and Final Bell, we are able to do just that without sacrificing quality."

The partnership will also utilize Final Bell's state-of-the-art facility and manufacturing capabilities in Van Nuys to produce a full line of retail-ready, strain-specific vape and infused products and to co-pack flower and retail point-of-purchase displays.

"At HERBL, we strive to team up with the best brands in California cannabis to foster even deeper relationships between brands and retail partners," Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL said. "Customers have camped out for hours ahead of Jungle Boys' product drops, and we are honored to be their distribution partner to help make these sought-after products more accessible in the largest cannabis market in the country."

