HERBL To Distribute Cannadips' New THC-Infused Pouches In California

Cannadips is re-entering the California cannabis market with new technology and a new distributor after 2 years focusing on the hemp industry.

Through a partnership with supply chain company HERBL, Cannadips is re-launching its THC line across the Golden State. Originally released in 2017, the new iteration features improved cannabinoid technology and a new flavor lineup.

The THC line is formulated using technology from Hill Street Beverage Company's DehydraTECH, a fast-acting process that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream.

"Cannadips' latest THC products signal an enormous shift in the evolution of dip and will attract even more mainstream consumers interested in incorporating cannabis in their daily lives,'' said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Cannadips products are both familiar and accessible and have already generated a substantial following among athletes and anyone looking for a new cannabis experience. Our team is excited to continue scaling this already successful brand."

Cannadips THC products are available in two strengths: Heavyweight and Daily Driver. Heavyweight products are available in four flavors and consist of 500mg of THC, with pouches available at 25mg per pouch. The Daily Driver variety comes in 150mg of THC per can and 10mg per pouch.

"Cannadips has become the leading THC and CBD brand in the sports universe. The notoriety from the over 6,000 stores our CBD products are in, coupled with the 500-plus professional athletes we send products to, has built up massive awareness around the product and brand," Case Mandel, co-founder of Cannadips, said.

"Choosing the right distributor for this re-launch was imperative and there was nobody we wanted to work with more than Mike and the HERBL team. Our product and brand are in great hands, and we look forward to growing it swiftly together," Mandel added.

