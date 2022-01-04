QQQ
+ 0.00
401.68
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 384.03
46830.13
+ 0.83%
DIA
+ 0.05
365.63
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
477.70
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.33
+ 0%

Flora Growth Stock Skyrockets On CBD Skincare Brand Distribution Via Walmart.com And Coppel In Mexico

byNina Zdinjak
January 4, 2022 8:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Flora Growth Stock Skyrockets On CBD Skincare Brand Distribution Via Walmart.com And Coppel In Mexico

Cannabis operator Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Tuesday that its Mind Naturals skincare brand has launched sales through Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Walmart.com and Coppel, a nationwide department store in Mexico.

The launch includes 12 products from the Mind Naturals portfolio, initially on e-commerce with subsequent plans to sell in brick and mortar retail locations.

This launch expands upon last month’s initial orders for Mind Naturals to Mexico and Spain. Walmart is one of the leading retail chains in Central America, while Coppel has 1,253 stores in Mexico.

It is estimated that the global market for cannabis and its derivatives will generate sales of $102 billion by 2026, and Mexico is expected to be one of the countries with the highest commercialization of CBD products.

“We are excited to begin bringing high-quality, sustainable CBD skincare products to Mexico,” Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth Corp stated. “This agreement represents our first foray into the Mexican market and furthers our global foothold as a leader in plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands. As the cannabis market continues its rapid expansion across the globe and into various sectors, we are poised to meet the needs of the market at every touch point.”

Price Action

Flora Growths’ shares were trading 21.03% higher at $2.36 per share during Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced on Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands. read more
Tonino Lamborghini Cannabis Beverages Soon Available In US & Colombia Via Deal With Flora Growth

Tonino Lamborghini Cannabis Beverages Soon Available In US & Colombia Via Deal With Flora Growth

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced on Monday that it has inked a licensing agreement with Tonino Lamborghini to produce and distribute Tonino Lamborghini branded cannabis beverages across North America and Colombia under their renowned luxury lifestyle brand. read more
Flora Growth Forms JV With Canada's Avaria Health & Beauty Corp Following $34.5M Raise Via Public Unit Offering

Flora Growth Forms JV With Canada's Avaria Health & Beauty Corp Following $34.5M Raise Via Public Unit Offering

Cannabis cultivator and manufacturer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) revealed Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Canada-based Avaria Health & Beauty Corp. to form a joint venture company - FloVaria Corp - equally owned by both entities. read more
Flora Growth Completes Acquisition of Vessel Brand, Seeks To Diversify Its Premium Brand Portfolio

Flora Growth Completes Acquisition of Vessel Brand, Seeks To Diversify Its Premium Brand Portfolio

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced on Tuesday that it has closed the acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc. read more