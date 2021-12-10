Flora Growth Launches European and Mexican Exports of CBD Skincare Brands

Colombian cannabis cultivator and international wellness product builder Flora Growth Corp. is building a global pipeline for its wide array of branded CBD and medicinal cannabis products

Cannabis cultivator and worldwide cannabidiol (“CBD”) brand builder Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) continues to expand its consumer product goods and wellness lifestyle technology internationally, recently receiving its first orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands from outlets in Spain and Mexico.

The company’s e-commerce agreements with SHOWFIELDS and GlossWire’s digital beauty marketplace in October paved the way for the two skincare brands to roll out in international markets. Fulfillment of these initial purchase orders from Amma Spain and Mexico’s…

